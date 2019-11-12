Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue of $372.9 million, representing a decline of 2.6% on a reported basis and 1.9% (1) on a constant currency basis from Q3 2018



Operating loss of $(96.9) million, including a $99.7 million non-cash impairment charge, compared with operating income of $6.4 million in Q3 2018

Net loss of $(133.4) million

EBITDA (2) of $(70.3) million

Adjusted EBITDA (3) of $58.5 million on a reported basis; $58.7 million on a constant currency basis





Debt reduction and liquidity improvement initiative approved; intended to increase liquidity to approximately $125 to $150 million from $50.4 million(4) and to repay debt with a target reduction of $150 to $200 million

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:XELA), a location-agnostic global business process automation ("BPA") leader across numerous industries, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"We continue to see good momentum in our business from recent client wins and our pipeline growth remains solid. Our Digital NowSM strategy is adding to our growth, as clients increasingly recognize that digital transformation is essential to remain competitive and improve operating efficiencies," said Ronald Cogburn, Chief Executive Officer of Exela. "Nevertheless, we are not satisfied with our performance and are taking a comprehensive look at our business and market opportunities in order to focus on where Exela is best-positioned for stable, profitable growth, while at the same time improving our financial flexibility. The debt reduction and liquidity improvement initiative we are announcing today is consistent with this strategy and is intended to improve our financial position and increase our stockholder value."

"Our revenue excluding the previously announced low-margin client exit ("LMCE") and pass through revenues from postage and postage handling with either zero or nominal margins ("pass through revenue"), grew 2.4% in the third quarter and 3.2% year to date(5). We are pleased with this improving trend, which is reflective of our efforts to drive our high-value, recurring revenue businesses," stated Jim Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer of Exela.

Mr. Reynolds continued, "Taking into account our consolidated third quarter results, the continued unpredictable nature of our revenue from postage, a slower ramp of certain new projects, and longer than expected sales cycles, we are updating our 2019 guidance. We now expect 2019 revenue of $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $255 million to $265 million. We remain highly focused on our initiatives to grow our core lines of business and to generate incremental cash flow through an emphasis on our expense savings and optimization plans."

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights



Revenue: Revenue was $372.9 million, a decline of 2.6% from $383.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions ("ITPS") segment was $292.0 million, a decline of 5.0% year-over-year, driven primarily by the previously announced exit of a low margin contract offset by growth from existing customers and new contract ramps. Healthcare Solutions ("HS") revenue was $62.1 million, an increase of 9.4% year-over-year, consistent with expectations, and driven primarily by new client growth and increased volume with existing clients. Legal and Loss Prevention Services ("LLPS") revenue was $18.8 million, consistent with the third quarter of 2018.



Revenue excluding the LMCE and pass through revenue was $309.3 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $959.5 million in the first nine months of 2019, representing growth of 2.4% and 3.2%, respectively, over the comparable prior year periods.



Adjusted EBITDA margin, based on revenue excluding the LMCE and pass through revenue, was 18.9% in the third quarter of 2019 and 21.1% in the first nine months of 2019, compared with 22.8% and 22.4% in the comparable prior year periods.

Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2019 were 1.8% of revenue compared to 1.7% of revenue in the third quarter of 2018.



During the third quarter of 2019, the Company did not purchase any shares of common stock. Cumulative shares repurchased under the Company's share buyback program total 2,787,147 since program inception. Total employees as of September 30, 2019 were 22,715 as compared to 23,501 as of June 30, 2019. The decrease in employees is primarily in the Americas and mostly attributable to savings initiatives.



82% of third quarter 2019 revenue was in the Americas and 18% was in Europe.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At September 30, 2019, Exela's total liquidity was $50.4 million and total net debt was $1.485 billion.

Debt Reduction and Liquidity Improvement



Exela today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a debt reduction and liquidity improvement initiative ("Initiative"). This new Initiative is part of the Company's strategic priority to position the Company for long-term success and increased stockholder value. As part of the Initiative, the Company is taking steps in the near term to increase its liquidity to approximately $125 to $150 million, which would allow it to increase its overall financial flexibility.

To fund the debt reduction, the Company is pursuing the sale of certain non-core assets. The businesses for which Exela is considering alternatives are not central to the Company's long-term strategic vision, and any potential action with respect to these operations would be intended to allow the Company to better focus on its core businesses. The Company has retained financial advisors to assist with the sale of select assets.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Initiative for the repayment of debt, with a target reduction of $150 to $200 million. Exela expects that announcement of specific transactions that are part of the Initiative will commence in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020. Exela has set a two-year timetable for completion of the Initiative. Exela does not intend to comment further unless and until there is a specific transaction to announce. There can be no assurance that the Initiative or any particular element of the Initiative will be consummated or will achieve its desired result.

Updated 2019 Guidance

Revenue range of $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA range of $255 million to $265 million.

Capital expenditures as percent of revenue of approximately 2.5%.

Capital allocation to be prioritized towards debt pre-payment.

Net leverage expected to be approximately 4.0x at year-end.

Note: Guidance is based on constant currency.

Note on Outlook: The Company has not forecasted net income/(loss) on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income/(loss). Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict net income/(loss) as the difference between the two measures is variable.

Please refer to the attached schedules for reconciliations. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect absolute figures.

(1) – Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of constant currency is attached to this release.

(2) – EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of EBITDA is attached to this release.

(3) – Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release.

(4) –At September 30, 2019, total cash and cash equivalents was $10.3 million (including restricted cash not subject to legal restriction). The Company has a revolving credit facility of $100 million, of which an aggregate amount of $40 million was available after $21 million reserved for letters of credit.

(5) – Pass through revenue is defined as postage and postage handling revenue with either zero or nominal margins. LMCE is defined as revenue from the low margin contract exit announced in the third quarter of 2018. A reconciliation of revenue net of pass through revenue and LMCE is attached to this release.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Exela will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial 833-255-2831 or +412-902-6724 (international). A replay of this conference call will be available through November 19, 2019 at 877-344-7529 or +412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 10136077. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the Company's website ( www.exelatech.com ). A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website ( http://investors.exelatech.com/ ) and will remain available after the call.

About Exela

Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela") is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of expertise operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. With foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry department solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and public sectors. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 22,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Find out more at www.exelatech.com

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures: This press release includes constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Exela believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity and allows investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Exela's board of directors and management use constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess Exela's financial performance, because it allows them to compare Exela's operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of Exela's capital structure (such as varying levels of debt and interest expense, as well as transaction costs resulting from the combination of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, SourceHOV Holdings, Inc. and Novitex Holdings, Inc. on July 12, 2017 (the "Business Combination") and capital markets-based activities). Adjusted EBITDA also seeks to remove the effects of integration and related costs to achieve the savings, any expected reduction in operating expenses due to the Business Combination, asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other similar non-routine items outside the control of our management team. Optimization and restructuring expenses and merger adjustments are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives related to the Business Combination. All of these costs are variable and dependent upon the nature of the actions being implemented and can vary significantly driven by business needs. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we exclude these charges since we do not believe they truly reflect our past, current or future operating performance. The constant currency presentation excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the exchange rates from the corresponding prior-period and compare these adjusted amounts to our corresponding prior period reported results. Exela does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Exela's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and therefore the basis of presentation for these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the Business Combination, future opportunities for the combined company, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Exela's most recently filed Annual Report on Form-10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,312 $ 25,615 Restricted cash 4,913 18,239 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,021 and $4,359, respectively 260,438 270,812 Related party receivables 42 — Inventories, net 16,996 16,220 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,695 25,015 Total current assets 315,396 355,901 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $171,913 and $154,060, respectively 119,469 132,986 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 93,352 — Goodwill 609,458 708,258 Intangible assets, net 374,445 407,021 Deferred income tax assets 15,830 16,225 Other noncurrent assets 13,557 19,391 Total assets $ 1,541,507 $ 1,639,782 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payables $ 93,815 $ 99,853 Related party payables 274 7,735 Income tax payable — 1,996 Accrued liabilities 60,994 66,008 Accrued compensation and benefits 51,819 54,583 Accrued interest 24,602 49,071 Customer deposits 30,161 34,235 Deferred revenue 17,368 16,504 Obligation for claim payment 43,267 56,002 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 15,172 17,498 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26,604 — Current portion of long-term debts 37,237 29,237 Total current liabilities 401,313 432,722 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,367,583 1,306,423 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,159 26,738 Pension liabilities 26,667 25,269 Deferred income tax liabilities 12,677 11,212 Long-term income tax liabilities 2,892 3,024 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 71,661 — Other long-term liabilities 7,866 15,400 Total liabilities 1,914,818 1,820,788 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized; 153,486,011 shares issued and 150,698,864 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 152,692,140 shares issued and 150,142,955 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 15 15 Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 4,419,233 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 4,569,233 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 1 1 Additional paid in capital 482,018 482,018 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost; 2,787,147 shares at September 30, 2019 and 2,549,185 shares December 31, 2018 (10,949 ) (10,342 ) Equity-based compensation 48,411 41,731 Accumulated deficit (876,043 ) (678,563 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (7,786 ) (6,565 ) Unrealized pension actuarial losses, net of tax (8,978 ) (9,301 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,764 ) (15,866 ) Total stockholders' deficit (373,311 ) (181,006 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,541,507 $ 1,639,782









Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months ended September 30, Nine Months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 372,917 $ 383,030 $ 1,166,841 $ 1,186,579 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 291,222 295,936 896,110 903,682 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,372 44,913 151,884 137,231 Depreciation and amortization 27,114 35,041 82,326 109,428 Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 99,682 — 99,682 — Related party expense 1,405 759 3,454 3,267 Operating income (loss) (96,878 ) 6,381 (66,615 ) 32,971 Other expense (income), net: Interest expense, net 39,747 38,339 117,778 114,883 Debt modification and extinguishment costs — 1,067 1,404 1,067 Sundry expense (income), net (10 ) (2,571 ) 1,028 (4,961 ) Other expense (income), net 581 (781 ) 4,965 (4,813 ) Net loss before income taxes (137,196 ) (29,673 ) (191,790 ) (73,205 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 3,769 733 (5,689 ) (4,911 ) Net loss $ (133,427 ) $ (28,940 ) $ (197,479 ) $ (78,116 ) Cumulative dividends for Series A Preferred Stock (884 ) (914 ) (2,712 ) (2,742 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (134,311 ) $ (29,854 ) $ (200,191 ) $ (80,858 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.89 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (0.53 )





Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

(in thousands of United States dollars unless otherwise stated)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (197,479 ) $ (78,116 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss Depreciation and amortization 82,326 109,428 Original issue discount and debt issuance cost amortization 8,730 8,062 Debt modification and extinguishment costs 1,049 - Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets 99,682 - Provision for doubtful accounts 4,402 2,470 Deferred income tax provision 1,632 (3,689 ) Share-based compensation expense 6,903 4,516 Foreign currency remeasurement (173 ) (2,040 ) Loss (gain) on sale of assets (191 ) 1,835 Fair value adjustment for interest rate swap 4,965 (5,456 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions Accounts receivable 3,501 (6,374 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,377 (5,770 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (43,861 ) (23,457 ) Related party payables (7,502 ) (3,689 ) Net cash used in operating activities (33,639 ) (2,280 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (10,797 ) (14,077 ) Additions to internally developed software (5,074 ) (3,080 ) Additions to outsourcing contract costs (14,304 ) (5,427 ) Cash paid in acquisition, net of cash received (5,000 ) (6,513 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 360 1,095 Net cash used in investing activities (34,815 ) (28,002 ) Cash flows from financing activities Third party debt modification and extinguishment costs 355 1,067 Repurchases of common stock (3,480 ) (4,899 ) Borrowings from other loans 1,728 3,068 Cash paid for equity issuance costs - (7,500 ) Net borrowings under factoring arrangement (494 ) - Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs (223 ) - Proceeds from senior secured term loans 29,850 30,000 Cash paid for debt issuance costs (362 ) (1,094 ) Borrowings from senior secured revolving facility 130,500 30,000 Repayments on senior secured revolving facility (91,500 ) (30,000 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (13,598 ) (12,594 ) Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans (12,922 ) (9,053 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 39,854 (1,005 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (29 ) (554 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (28,629 ) (31,842 ) Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents Beginning of period 43,854 81,489 End of period $ 15,225 $ 49,647 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax payments, net of refunds received $ 6,981 $ 5,296 Interest paid 131,773 136,396 Noncash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements 9,352 9,318 Leasehold improvements funded by lessor - 1,565 Accrued capital expenditures 1,083 1,994



Exela Technologies

Schedule 1: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and constant currency revenues (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Measures Non-GAAP constant currency revenue reconciliation ($ in millions) Three months ended Nine months ended 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 Revenues, as reported (GAAP) $372.9 $383.0 $1,166.8 $1,186.6 Foreign currency exchange impact (1) 3.0 13.4 Revenues, at constant currency (Non-GAAP) $375.9 $383.0 $1,180.2 $1,186.6 (1) Constant currency excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the average exchange rates for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018, to the revenues during the corresponding period in 2019. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA ($ in millions) Three months ended Nine months ended 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 Net loss (GAAP) ($133.4 ) ($28.9 ) ($197.5 ) ($78.2 ) Interest expense 39.7 38.3 117.8 114.9 Taxes (3.8 ) (0.7 ) 5.7 4.9 Depreciation and amortization 27.1 35.0 82.3 109.4 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) ($70.3 ) $43.7 $8.3 $151.0 Transaction and integration costs 1.2 0.2 4.2 2.1 Optimization and restructuring expenses 16.8 16.5 59.2 35.1 Gain / loss on derivative instruments 0.6 (0.8 ) 5.0 (4.8 ) Other Charges 110.3 9.2 125.4 25.0 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $58.5 $68.9 $202.1 $208.4 Foreign currency exchange impact (1) 0.1 1.1 - Adjusted EBITDA, at constant currency (Non-GAAP) $58.7 $68.9 $203.1 $208.4 (1) Constant currency excludes the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the average exchange rates for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2018, to the adjusted EBITDA during the corresponding period in 2019.

Schedule 2: Non-GAAP Revenue reconciliation & Adjusted EBITDA margin on Revenue net of pass through & LMCE (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP revenue reconciliation & Adjusted EBITDA margin on revenue net of pass through & LMCE ($ in millions) Three months ended Nine months ended 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 Revenues, as reported (GAAP) $372.9 $383.0 $1,166.8 $1,186.6 (-) Postage & postage handling 63.6 76.9 205.3 232.9 Revenue - Net of pass through (Non-GAAP) $309.3 $306.2 $961.6 $953.6 (-) LMCE - 4.2 2.1 24.3 Revenue - Net of pass through & LMCE (Non-GAAP) $309.3 $302.0 $959.5 $929.3 Revenue growth % 2.4 % 3.2 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $58.5 $68.9 $202.1 $208.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.9 % 22.8 % 21.1 % 22.4 %