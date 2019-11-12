Market Overview

EverQuote to Present at the RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

November 12, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., today announced that Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2019 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 19th, 2019. Mr. Birnbaum and John Wagner, CFO, also will host one-on-one investor meetings.

Event Details:

2019 RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote's investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision to empower customers to better protect life's most important assets – their family, property, and future.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8424 
Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

Or

Allise Furlani
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8433
allise@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.

