Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Haynes International, Inc. to Host Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
November 12, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

KOKOMO, Ind., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, November 15, 2019 to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019.  A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on November 14, 2019.  Mike Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions.  To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date:  Friday, November 15, 2019
Time:  9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Dial-In Numbers:        844-369-8770  (Domestic)
  862-298-0840  (International)

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com.

For those unable to participate a replay will be available from Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 15, 2019. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic:    877-481-4010
Replay Access:            Conference:  55907
   

A replay of the Webcast will also be available for one year at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Contact: Daniel Maudlin
  Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
  Haynes International, Inc.
  765-456-6102

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo