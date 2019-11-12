Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz will Merge in Rimmer & Jennings

MEDIA, Pa., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz (BGA&F), a full-service accounting firm with offices throughout central and southeastern Pennsylvania, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Rimmer & Jennings (R&J), a CPA firm based in Delaware County, to merge.



Following the transaction, which is expected to close by year-end, six members of the R&J team will relocate to BGA&F's Media office and will bring BGA&F to a total of 45. Kevin Jennings will join the firm as a partner, while Ed Rimmer will stay on as a Director. R&J specializes in business and real estate venture consulting, accounting and auditing, with a focus on small businesses and individuals.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Rimmer & Jennings team to the BGA&F family," said William Gowie, CPA, managing partner and co-founder of BGA&F. "The firm's reputation for impeccable work delivered by a hardworking staff made this an easy decision that will strengthen our firm, expand our capabilities and drive new business opportunities."

BGA&F and R&J are both members of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce and are active in the Delaware County region and beyond. BGA&F's capabilities expand well into Chester County, Lancaster County, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and south to Delaware and D.C.

"After years as a firm of six accountants, I realized it was time for us to move to a larger arena. We were fortunate to find the BGA&F team. We know them to be managed by reputable and trusted accountants," said Ed Rimmer, partner and founder of Rimmer & Jennings. "We are thankful to join a group that, together, can transition our clients seamlessly and provide the same meaningful support we have for the past 45 years."

BGA&F managing partner and co-founder Michael Amon added: "We are excited to continue to grow and expand our presence throughout the Greater Philadelphia region and beyond. As one of the top-rated accounting firms in the area, we are pleased to bolster our team's already strong work ethic with the addition of the Rimmer & Jennings team."

About Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz

Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz provides a full range of audit, accounting, tax, business planning and management consulting services. In 2017, two accounting firms in Delaware County teamed up to become Barsz Gowie Amon & Fultz. With offices in Media and Chadds Ford, the firm stretches from Delaware County well into Chester County, Lancaster County, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and south to Delaware and D.C. and beyond. For more information, visit www.barszgowie.com.

About Rimmer & Jennings

Rimmer & Jennings was founded in 1974, offering its clients a full range of accounting services, including expertise in business and real estate venture consulting. In addition, the firm offers auditing services and specializes in the taxation of small businesses and individuals. Its office is located in Media, PA. For more information, visit www.rimmerco.com.