Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Board Appoints New Directors

Melissa Kennedy is the Executive Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer & Public Affairs, at Sun Life Financial and has a wealth of legal and securities experience. Prior to joining Sun Life Financial, she was Senior Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Affairs for the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, one of Canada's largest pension funds. Ms. Kennedy's passion for diversity and inclusion led her to become a founding member of Legal Leaders for Diversity and Inclusion. She was subsequently recognized by The Women's Executive Network as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women in 2016, and also received the 2017 Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Toronto, Faculty of Law.

John Knubley was the Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development for the Government of Canada for more than six years before stepping down last June. After attending Yale, Oxford, Harvard, and Nice universities, Mr. Knubley's talents in politics, economics, and public administration led him to various leadership roles in over eight governmental departments. These departments include the Privy Council Office, Agriculture and Agrifood Canada, Transport and Infrastructure Canada, Natural Resources Canada, as well as the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

"We welcome Melissa and John and the unique breadth of knowledge and experience they bring to the Foundation," said APF Canada President and CEO, Stewart Beck. "Their unique expertise will provide additional guidance for APF Canada as we continue to raise awareness of the opportunities for Canadians in the growing and dynamic Asia Pacific region."

