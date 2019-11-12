CapStar Bank Hires new Chief Operations and Technology Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank has hired John A. Davis as Executive Vice President, Chief Operations and Technology Officer. Davis will lead deposit and loan operations, information technology and the company's project management office and will serve as a member of the company's executive committee.



Davis was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at MidSouth Bank in Lafayette, Louisiana. Prior to that, during his eleven-year tenure at Yadkin Bank in Raleigh, North Carolina, Davis not only led operations, but also led the integration of four bank mergers. The bank grew from one to eight billion during the decade. He began his career in the original Wachovia's management trainee program rotating through each area of operations. Davis has a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Elon University in Elon, NC, and a BAI certificate from Vanderbilt University's Graduate School of Operations and Payments.

CapStar Chief Executive Officer and President Tim Schools said, "We are thrilled to have John join our team. As we look to grow our company organically and through acquisitions, John's extensive skills in operations and supporting substantial growth will be a big asset to CapStar. Yadkin was a highly successful growth organization with favorable shareholder returns from which we hope to benefit through his experience."

CapStar Bank, with assets of $2.04 billion, provides custom financial solutions to businesses and consumers through 13 locations in seven Tennessee counties. The bank has been recognized by Greenwich Associates, an international marketing firm, as a national CX Leader for small business banking and is a Top Workplace for 2019. The Bank specializes in business lending for C&I, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare and Small Business, as well as correspondent banking services and a robust treasury management platform. Personal banking specialties include tailored loan and deposit products, wealth management and mortgage products. For more information about CapStar, please visit www.CapStarBank.com .

