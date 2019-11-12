Market Overview

CAN to Present Prestigious Caregiving Award to Chris Dodd

Globe Newswire  
November 12, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
Share:

Washington, DC, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caregiver Action Network (CAN), the nation's leading family caregiver organization, will present the 2019 Hands-on Help Award to former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd. The Hands-on Help Award, presented annually at CAN's signature event, Creating the Voice: A Celebration of Family Caregiving, recognizes individual family caregivers who exemplify the love and selflessness that America's family caregivers display every day.

Senator Chris Dodd, who cares for his older brother, has used his influential voice to amplify the needs of working caregivers. He is receiving this year's Hands-on Help Award for all that he has done to give a voice to the Nation's caregivers.

"Caregiver Action Network is pleased to honor former Senator Chris Dodd for being an enthusiastic voice for caregiving and family caregivers," said John Schall, CEO of Caregiver Action Network. "Sen. Dodd is being recognized for the refreshing way he has spoken about caring for his brother and brought the importance of caring for the caregiver to the forefront. He is exactly the type of family caregiver this award was created to celebrate."

"I am honored to join CAN to recognize the more than 90 million family caregivers across our country," said Chris Dodd. "As a caregiver for both my siblings and my daughters, I know firsthand that the role is both rewarding and challenging. We need to do more to support caregivers in America."

Caregiver Action Network will host its eighth annual Creating the Voice: A Celebration of Family Caregiving, on November 14, 2019. At this annual event, CAN honors visionaries who have created a voice for family caregivers across the nation. Past honorees include Montel Williams, Senator Bob Dole, Judy Woodruff, Senator Elizabeth Dole, Leeza Gibbons, George F. Will, Ryan Zimmerman, and others.

Other honorees this year are MSNBC anchor Richard Lui and Gillette.

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation's leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer's disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

Jason Crosby
Caregiver Action Network
2024543931
JCrosby@caregiveraction.org
