Celebrate the Holiday Season With the Science of Gingerbread at Discovery Cube Los Angeles and Orange County

SYLMAR, Calif. and SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Cube Los Angeles and Discovery Cube Orange County invite guests to celebrate the holiday season at The Science of Gingerbread, California's largest gingerbread competition and display featuring more than 200 entries annually. With the community's participation and use of creative design and engineering, spectacular gingerbread structures will come to life from Nov. 29 – Jan. 5.



About the Competition:

The community is invited to kick off the holiday season and enter their most ambitious gingerbread creations from Nov. 23 - Dec. 8. Individuals of all ages, organizations and classrooms can proudly display their gingerbread structures at Discovery Cube Los Angeles and Discovery Cube Orange County for the duration of the event.

Competition categories include "Best Holiday Theme," "Best by an Organization," "Best by a Classroom," youth categories grouped by age and more. Start a new holiday tradition and enter the competition for Discovery Cube Los Angeles here and Discovery Cube Orange County here . All skill sets are welcome.

About the Event:

From Nov. 29 – Jan. 5, guests can participate in The Science of Gingerbread fun by investigating what holds a structure together, helping the Gingerbread Man run, run, as fast as he can by creating the perfect escape vehicle, or inventing their own food model to learn about the engineering design process in the Creative Edible Mystery Competition. On the weekends, guests can test their architectural skills at the Tallest Edible Tower Challenge. For a sweet holiday treat, the bakery is open daily for cookie decorating.

"The Science of Gingerbread celebrates Discovery Cube's commitment to science education by bringing the community together for a friendly, festive gingerbread competition," said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. "This holiday event welcomes guests to both of our campuses to admire the amazing gingerbread structures and learn about the architectural principles used to build them."

Join the holiday fun, purchase tickets and enter the competition for Discovery Cube Los Angeles here and Discovery Cube Orange County here or at the ticket booth. Access to Science of Gingerbread is included in general admission.

About Discovery Science Foundation

The Discovery Science Foundation serves as the educational program-development and fundraising arm for hands-on science learning centers in Orange County, Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California. Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube, presented by Taco Bell, continues to inspire and educate millions of young minds through engaging science-based programs and exhibits. In 2012, the Cube was named one of the 10 "Most Trusted Brands" in Orange County and in 2013 was awarded the National Medal of service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services at The White House.

In November 2014, a second nonprofit Discovery Cube offering an exhibit and program mix unique to Los Angeles, opened in the Hansen Dam Recreational Area of the San Fernando Valley. Most recently, Discovery Cube's Ocean Quest opened in Newport Beach as a base of operations for ocean-science education and programs. For more information, visit discoverycube.org . Follow the Los Angeles and Orange County campus on social platforms (@DiscoveryCubeLA, @DiscoveryCubeOC).

