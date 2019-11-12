CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SNDL, DBX, MGNX and WTRH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Class Period: pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with Sundial's August 1, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Sundial Growers Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sundial failed to supply saleable cannabis in line with contractual obligations to Zenabis Global Inc.; (2) due to material quality issues, Zenabis had to return or reject a total of 554 kg of cannabis to Sundial, valued at approximately U.S. $1.9 million (C$2.5 million); and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Sundial's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons who purchased Dropbox Class A common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the Company's March 23, 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Dropbox, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Dropbox had materially overstated its ability to monetize its user base; (2) Dropbox was facing worsening revenue trends, which were negatively impacting the Company at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"); (3) Dropbox was tracking below its internal revenue and monetization targets at the time of the IPO; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Dropbox's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, MacroGenics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had conducted the progression-free survival ("PFS") and first interim overall survival ("OS") analyses for the SOPHIA trial by no later than October 10, 2018; (b) the October 2018 PFS analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS; and (c) the October 2018 OS interim analysis did not produce a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) and separated late.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, including, but not limited to, those who acquired Waitr shares in connection with the Going Public Transaction, and those who acquired shares of the Company in the May 2019 Secondary Offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Waitr Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Waitr lacked a plan to achieve profitability and, contrary to the statements of Company founder Chris Meaux, Waitr was not at or near profitability and Defendants had created the illusion of financial stability by engaging in a host of illegal and improper activities each designed to inflate revenues and earnings—such as unilaterally breaking low-rate contracts and imposing significantly higher rates, and by refusing to pay drivers for mileage related expenses—both of which ultimately resulted in independent class action lawsuits; and (ii) Waitr's technology provided no real advantage and the Company could not obtain the developer, programming, or engineering resources necessary to enhance, maintain, and develop industry leading software from its headquarter location in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

