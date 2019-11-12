Market Overview

Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Globe Newswire  
November 12, 2019 9:30am   Comments
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) announces the following event:

What:   Gladstone Capital Corporation's Fourth Quarter ended September 30, 2019 Earnings Call & Webcast
When:   Thursday, November 14, 2019 @ 8:30 a.m. EST
Website:   https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xrvsm5bw
How:   By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above
    By phone -- Please call (855) 465-0177
Contact:   Gladstone Capital Corporation, +1-703-287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 21, 2019.  To hear the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 and use conference number 8398889.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Company's website, www.gladstonecapital.com.  The event will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website through January 14, 2020.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities, consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States.  Information on the business activities of Gladstone Capital and all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

SOURCE:  Gladstone Capital Corporation

For further information:  Gladstone Capital Corporation, 703-287-5893

