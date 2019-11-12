Market Overview

Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 12, 2019 9:30am   Comments
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (("Coherus", NASDAQ:CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at two upcoming investor healthcare conferences.

  • Management will deliver a company presentation at the Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 21st at 9:20 a.m. GMT taking place in London, UK.
  • Management will deliver a company presentation at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3rd at 1:30 p.m. ET taking place in New York, New York.

The audio portion of the presentations will be available on the investors page of the Coherus BioSciences website at http://investors.coherus.com.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes high-quality therapeutics for major regulated markets. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus is advancing a late-stage clinical product CHS-1420 (adalimumab biosimilar) and Bioeq's Lucentis® (ranibizumab biosimilar) towards commercialization, and early-stage clinical products, CHS-2020, an Eylea® (aflibercept biosimilar), and CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

David S. Arrington
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
darrington@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0196

