Etrion to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 15, 2019

Globe Newswire  
November 12, 2019 8:05am   Comments
GENEVA, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrion Corporation ("Etrion" or the "Company") (TSX:ETX) (OMX: ETX), a solar independent power producer, will release its third quarter 2019 results before the market opens on Friday, November 15, 2019.  

Operations and Finance Update call 

A conference call webcast to present the Company's third quarter 2019 Operations and Finance update will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 3:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET).  

Dial-in details:
North America: +1-647-788-4919 / Toll Free: +1-877-291-4570 / Sweden Toll Free: 02-079-4343

Webcast:
A webcast will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1297/29702

The Operations and Finance update call presentation and the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, as well as the related documents, will be available on the Company's website (www.etrion.com).

A replay of the telephone conference will be available until November 27, 2019. 

Replay dial-in details:
North America: +1-416-621-4642 / Toll Free: +1-800-585-8367
Pass code for replay: 7485547

About Etrion

Etrion Corporation is an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale solar power generation plants. The Company owns and operates 57 MW of solar capacity and owns the 45 MW Niigata project under construction, all in Japan. Etrion also has several projects in the backlog and pipeline at different stages of development in Japan. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm exchange in Sweden under ticker symbol "ETX". Etrion's largest shareholder is the Lundin family, which owns approximately 36% of the Company's shares directly and through various trusts.

Subscribe to receive Etrion's press releases by email as soon as they are published.

Etrion discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2:05 p.m. CET on November 12, 2019.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.etrion.com or contact:

Christian Lacueva – Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: +41 (22) 715 20 90

Primary Logo

