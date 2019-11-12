Auransa to Participate in BioCentury-BayHelix China Healthcare Summit 2019

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auransa, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven pharmaceutical company developing precision medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need, today announced the company's participation at the upcoming BioCentury-BayHelix China Healthcare Summit 2019. Pek Lum, Ph.D., Auransa's chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in a panel discussion at the conference, which is being held November 18-20 in Shanghai, China.



Details for Auransa's corporate presentation are as follows:

Time/Date:



Location:



Room:

1:30 – 1:45 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019



Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, China



Ballroom 3 (5th Floor)



Details for Dr. Lum's panel participation are as follows:

Title:



Time/Date:



Location:



Room:



Participants:

AI in Drug Discovery



11:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019



Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, China



Ballroom 3 (5th Floor)



Pek Lum, Ph.D., CEO, Auransa



Weiyi Zhang, Director, External Innovation China, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Session Chair)



Tao GUO, Ph.D., Vice President & Head, International Discovery Service Unit, WuXi AppTec



Guido Lanza, President & CEO, Numerate



Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., CEO, Insilico Medicine

Additionally, the Auransa management team will take part in 1-on-1 meetings at the conference. To request a meeting with Auransa at the China Healthcare Summit 2019, please contact Stephanie Diaz of Vida Strategic Partners at sdiaz@vidasp.com .

About Auransa

Founded in 2014, Auransa is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology company developing precision medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is working to redefine precision medicine by combining a sophisticated, proprietary predictive computational platform with traditional pharmaceutical industry experience. The company's SMarTR™ Engine, which leverages machine learning, advanced analytics and mathematics in an AI framework, generates insights from molecular data for a deep understanding of disease biology and patient subtypes. This information, when paired with the company's breadth of in-house drug discovery and development expertise, drives the identification of novel compounds designed to most effectively address significant unmet medical needs for clinically meaningful disease subtypes.

The company has successfully generated a broad pipeline of novel drug candidates that are advancing toward investigational new drug (IND) filings. This pipeline is led by AU-409, which is being developed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. While Auransa is internally focused on oncology, the SMarTR Engine has also generated candidates in the areas of inflammation, infectious disease and metabolic disease. In addition to the programs being advanced internally, Auransa has also entered into an exclusive regional licensing agreement with a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. for the development and commercialization of one of the first programs generated by the SMarTR Engine. For more information, please visit: www.auransa.com .

Contacts: For Auransa: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz (investors) 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (media) 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com