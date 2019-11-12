LHC Group to Present at Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) announced today that the Company is presenting at the Stephens Nashville Investment Conference in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. Central time and a live webcast will be available.



About LHC Group, Inc.

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations, providing quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. LHC Group's services cover a wide range of healthcare needs for patients and families dealing with illness, injury, or chronic conditions. The company's 32,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. LHC Group is the preferred in-home healthcare partner for 350 leading hospitals around the country. In 2019, the company was named to the inaugural Forbes list of "America's Best-in-State Employers."