Rubius Therapeutics Appoints Maiken Keson-Brookes as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced the appointment of Maiken Keson-Brookes as chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Ms. Keson-Brookes brings to Rubius more than 20 years of international legal experience, working with biopharmaceutical companies from the discovery phase all the way through commercialization.



"Maiken brings extensive public company experience as well as a proven track record of leading legal teams from early clinical development through approval and commercialization," said Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., chief executive officer of Rubius Therapeutics. "Maiken will be a great addition to the team as we continue advance our Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the potential treatment of rare diseases, cancer and autoimmune diseases."

Ms. Keson-Brookes most recently served as general counsel at Synlogic, Inc., where she had responsibility for all corporate legal, intellectual property and securities matters and was a member of the executive team. Prior to Synlogic, she served as senior vice president and general counsel at uniQure, a gene therapy company. Before uniQure, she was senior vice president and general counsel at Forum Pharmaceuticals, where she established the company's first legal department and built a legal team to support all aspects of the business. Earlier, she held legal roles at Genzyme and Biogen. While with Biogen, Ms. Keson-Brookes served as attorney for the ex-U.S. launch of several products and provided legal oversight for the Company's manufacturing group, including a large-scale manufacturing facility construction project. Ms. Keson-Brookes holds master of laws and bachelor of laws degrees from Kings College University of London.

"Rubius Therapeutics' ability to engineer red blood cells into potentially life-saving cellular medicines has the potential to transform patient care in a number of therapeutic areas," said Ms. Keson-Brookes. "I am excited to join such an innovative company and look forward to implementing the legal infrastructure necessary to support the advancement of our first product candidates."

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company's proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius' initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of rare diseases, cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging three distinct therapeutic modalities — cellular shielding, potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

