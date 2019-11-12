121 Global Branding Expands Executive Team, Appoints Mariana Scuderi Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 121 Corp, a leader in global branding disrupting the marketing world, today announced the appointment of Mariana Scuderi to the role of Chief Operating Officer. With extensive management experience spanning nearly three decades, Scuderi brings valuable leadership to the 121 Corp executive team during a period of rapid growth. As COO, she will lead operations to drive extensive and sustainable growth for the company.



"Mariana joins 121 with a wealth of operational and management experience, bridging and strengthening relationships between agencies and clients," said Francisco Serrano, 121's President and CEO. "Ms. Scuderi's arrival comes as the strategic key to unlock the growth and scaling envisioned for our business and to continue offering improved service to current and potential clients."

Prior to joining 121 Corp, Scuderi made her mark in accounts, planning and operations across various agencies including Wunderman, Euro RSCG, TBWA, and Olabuenaga Chemistry (Publicis Group). Throughout a stellar career she has contributed to the strengthening of client and agency relations through her work on campaigns and special projects for brands like Discovery Channel, Home Depot, Nextel, Reckitt Benckiser and Pedigree, among others. Beyond operations, Scuderi also brings expertise in creative and strategic planning. She has honed her abilities to develop new businesses, monitor strategy in all areas and create new services for companies.

"121 is experiencing accelerated growth with the success of its ‘Speed Model' providing the fastest response time in the industry. We average between 35 to 50 percent faster turnaround times over other agencies," said Serrano. "We are thrilled to welcome Mariana to our team to have a steady hand at the operational helm as we continue to expand our client base and service offerings."

About 121

121, a day-to-day branding partner for Fortune 500 companies, was founded 16 years ago by Francisco Serrano to disrupt the branding industry with their speed, exceptional creativity and competitive prices. 121 collaborates with clients to reimagine possibilities for their brand and then develop branding solutions rooted in strategy. From design to digital adaptation and implementation, the team at 121 delivers high-quality solutions at superior speed all while remaining cost-effective. Join the conversation and connect with 121 on Facebook @121corp or visit www.121corp.com.

Press Contact:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

jen@arrowheadsocialpr.com

(630) 347-9338

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/083549cc-e682-4398-bda2-f91947e0a03e