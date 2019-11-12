Jacqueline Biollo joins Aurora Strategy Group

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcel Wieder, President and Chief Advocate at Aurora Strategy Group is pleased to welcome Jacqueline Biollo to the team. "Jacqueline adds a depth and perspective that will benefit Aurora and its clients," said Wieder. "Her well rounded experience at the federal, provincial and municipal level as well as her community work brings to the table someone who has a quick grasp of issues with the ability to find creative solutions."



"The addition of Biollo to the Aurora team marks our entry into the Western Canadian market and the firm's continued growth," Wieder went on to say. "Aurora, with the recent addition of Chris Collins in Atlantic Canada, can now offer clients a fully national perspective."

"Partnering with Aurora and its seasoned team of professionals makes sense," said Biollo. "Joining Aurora provides me with the tools and resources that will allow me to grow my practice and offer clients national coverage on issues that affect them."

"Aurora offers me the opportunity to use my past experience as an elected official, businessperson and community advocate to help deliver clients' message to government, stakeholders and the media," Biollo stated. "I am passionate about the work that I do and this will allow me to take it to the next level."

Biollo's professional experience includes work for the Edmonton Police Service where she was responsible for developing, supporting, and implementing direction for an inter-governmental affairs strategy, including the establishment of research and advocacy messaging to further the priorities of the Service. She has served as Executive Director of various not-for-profit organizations, a social advocate for the vulnerable and victimized. Biollo is the Founder of an initiative called ArtStart (Edmonton) which provides children in the inner city opportunity and exposure to the arts. Her consulting experience includes work for the Manitoba Ministry of Local Government, the City of Edmonton and the entertainment industry in Alberta.

She was elected as Councillor for the Town of Beaumont (now Alberta's newest City) which is part of the Edmonton Metropolitan Region, where she was an advocate for smart growth, strategic vision and stronger communications with residents and businesses. Biollo served as an elected Director of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association as well as a member of Canadian Federation of Municipalities.

Currently Biollo serves as a Board Member and Presiding Officer for the Municipal Government Board as well as being a Member of the Subdivision and Development Appeal Board in Alberta.

An active member of the community, Biollo is involved with the Memory Project Speakers Bureau, a national initiative dedicated to providing speakers to share stories of military service or reflect on our history, and what it means to be Canadian. She also serves as a Mentor with the interVivos' Mentorship Program that connects young professionals with Edmonton's most influential and esteemed leaders from across professional fields.

Biollo holds an MBA in Executive Management from Royal Roads University and is a certified Auctioneer. She also completed the Institute of Corporate Directors program from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. Biollo is bilingual and of Ojibwe ancestry.

Aurora Strategy Group is a public affairs, government and public relations firm based in Toronto, with offices in Atlantic and Western Canada.

Jacqueline Biollo

780-905-5200

jacqueline@aurorastrategy.com

Marcel Wieder

416-907-2126

marcel@aurorastrategy.com

