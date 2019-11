Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC, "Great Elm")) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after the closing of the financial markets.



Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 559-0750; international callers should dial +1 (647) 689-5386. Participants should enter the Conference ID 1180236 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit:

https://www.greatelmcap.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .



The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2079890/B38EB6281BF27A7531852C0DFABBCF62 .

About Great Elm Capital Group, Inc.

Great Elm is a publicly-traded holding company that seeks to build a business across three operating verticals: Operating Companies, Investment Management and Real Estate. Great Elm's website can be found at www.greatelmcap.com .

