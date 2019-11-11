Chaparral Energy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) announced today its third quarter 2019 financial and operational results. The company will hold its quarterly earnings call Tuesday, November 12, at 9 a.m. Central.

Recent Highlights

Achieved third quarter 2019 total production of 26.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) and STACK production of 21.5 MBoe/d, despite ethane rejection elections which lowered production by 0.5 MBoe/d, both within the guidance range and a 23% and 37% increase from the third quarter of 2018, respectively

Reported net loss of $130.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, or $2.86 per share, primarily driven by a $147.7 million non-cash ceiling test impairment; adjusted net income, as defined below, of $1.2 million, or $0.03 per share

Generated third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, of $35.8 million, an increase of 4% compared to the previous year despite oil (WTI) prices and natural gas liquids (NGLs) realizations decreasing approximately 19% and 52% over the same time period

Proactively reduced operated rig count from three to two rigs in October

Optimizing a one to two rig program in 2020 that will significantly reduce capital spend year over year, while growing production and allowing the company to become cash flow neutral

Decreased full year 2019 capex guidance to $260 to $280 million from $275 to $300 million, while maintaining full year production guidance at 25.0 to 27.0 MBoe/d

Reduced $18.1 million of debt through the sale of the corporate headquarters facilities and elimination of CO 2 compressor leases

"We continue to demonstrate the considerable value of our differentiated operational execution and strong year-to-date performance and are proud to deliver operational results within or above our guidances ranges yet again," said Chief Executive Officer Earl Reynolds. "As we have discussed in the past, the overall timing of our production growth will be uneven from quarter to quarter due to spacing tests, the drilling of larger pads and timing of completions within a quarter. As such, as expected our third quarter total production declined compared to the second quarter, to 26.2 MBoe/d. While we had 13 wells come online in the third quarter, nearly half were in September and three occurred in the last two days of the quarter. This timing of completions will positively impact our fourth quarter production, and through early November, our total production has averaged above 28.0 MBoe/d. We have taken proactive steps to reduce our absolute and per Boe lease operating costs (LOE) and we have reduced our general and administrative (G&A) spend by about 25%. In addition, we have been able to reduce our average well cost by approximately 15% to 20% compared to 2018 for our Merge Miss and Osage drilling program. Increased operational efficiencies allow us to drill and complete wells faster, drive down costs and reduce cycle times, which all positively impact well economics. We continue to learn from our drilling, completion and production spacing test results and apply those learnings to our future development program."

"As we concentrate our efforts on accelerating our timeline to cash flow neutrality, we proactively reduced our rig count from three to two rigs in October which allowed us to further reduce our 2019 capital guidance to $260 to $280 million and will result in a significant reduction to our 2020 capital program. We are reaffirming our original full-year 2019 production estimates and continue to take measures to reduce costs across our entire business," said Reynolds. "We expect to enter 2020 with two rigs running and continue to refine and optimize our development plans for next year, assuming one to two rigs, as we are dedicated to achieving cash flow neutrality in 2020. We are proud of the differentiated STACK/Merge operational execution and remain focused, as ever, on cost management and capital discipline."

Operational Update

Chaparral's STACK production for the third quarter of 2019 was 21.5 MBoe/d, while total company production was 26.2 MBoe/d, both of which were within the company's third quarter 2019 guidance range. As expected, due to timing associated with production from the company's multi-well spacing tests, total company and STACK production decreased on a quarter-over-quarter basis by 7% and 10%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, STACK production increased 37%, while total company production increased 27%, excluding 2018 divestitures. Overall, total company production consisted of 31% oil, 29% natural gas liquids (NGLs) and 40% natural gas in the third quarter of 2019.

Production continues to be variable from quarter to quarter primarily due to pad drilling and timing of completions. In the third quarter, the company had 13 new gross operated STACK wells with first sales, nine of which were brought online in September with three of these wells with first sales in the last two days of the quarter. This is a significant reduction from the 28 wells with first sales in the second quarter of 2019. Also impacting third quarter production was ethane rejection elections accounting for approximately 500 Boe/d. Of the 13 wells with first sales in the third quarter, nine were in Kingfisher County and four in Canadian County. Chaparral plans to operate two rigs for the remainder of 2019 and one to two rigs in 2020, with all operated activity currently projected to be allocated to Canadian and Kingfisher counties.

The company continues to see overall strong results from its spacing test program. These tests are geologically driven, with some tests performing better than others. Given the performance of Merge spacing results, the company is planning another Meramec full section development in Canadian County, with the drilling of the six-well Greenback project in the fourth quarter as it continues testing the number of wells per section to optimize long-term, full section development. The growth trajectory of Chaparral's STACK/Merge production will continue to be impacted by the number of operated rigs running and spacing tests moving forward, with production dependent on how many wells are completed and brought online in any given quarter.

Chaparral's total oil and natural gas CAPEX during the third quarter was $66.3 million, of which $60.2 million was associated with the STACK. Of its STACK CAPEX, $55.9 million was related to D&C activities, which included $1.6 million of non-operated CAPEX. Additionally, $1.9 million was invested in acquisition activities and $2.4 million in workovers and other enhancement capital.





CAPEX (in millions) Q3 2019 STACK Acquisitions $1.9 STACK D&C1 $55.9 STACK Enhancements $2.4 Total STACK $60.2 Other Enhancements $1.2 Corporate Allocations2 $4.9 Total CAPEX $66.3

1Includes non-operated costs of $1.6 million and $0.5 million of drilling joint venture

2Includes capitalized G&A, capitalized interest and asset retirement obligations

Updated 2019 Guidance

Chaparral expects CAPEX in the fourth quarter of 2019 to be significantly lower than the first nine months of 2019, due to the reduction to two operated rigs, increased drilling and completion efficiencies per well, lower-than-anticipated non-operated activity, and lower acquisition capital. The company is reducing full year 2019 CAPEX guidance to $260 to $280 million, which is a reduction from the midpoint of the original 2019 guidance of approximately 6%.

The company is also re-affirming its original production guidance range of 25.0 to 27.0 MBoe/d for the full year 2019, despite the reduction in total CAPEX. Chaparral expects fourth quarter 2019 total company production to be between 27.5 and 29.0 MBoe/d and total STACK production to between 23.0 and 24.5 MBoe/d.





Full Year 2019 Guidance Updated 2019E Original 2019E Total CAPEX (in millions) $260 - $280 $275 - $300 LOE/Boe $4.90 - $5.40 $5.00 - $5.50 STACK LOE/Boe $3.60 - $4.10 $3.75 - $4.25 Cash G&A/Boe $2.50 - $3.00 $2.85 - $3.35 Total Company Production (MBoe/d) 25.0 - 27.0 25.0 - 27.0 STACK Production (MBoe/d) 21.0 - 23.0 21.0 - 23.0



Financial Summary

Chaparral reported a net loss of $130.9 million, or $2.86 per share, during the third quarter of 2019. The company's adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.2 million or $0.03 per share. The quarterly net loss included a $147.7 million non-cash ceiling test impairment charge primarily due to a decrease in the prices used to estimate its reserves, partially offset by an $18.7 million non-cash gain in the fair value of hedge derivative instruments. Chaparral's adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was up 4%, or 8% when excluding 2018 divestitures, on a year-over-year basis to $35.8 million, driven by increased production and lower operating costs, partially offset by lower pricing. The price change on a year-over-year basis has had a significant impact with WTI prices and NGL realizations decreasing 19% and 52%, respectively.

Total gross commodity sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $58.0 million, which included $40.5 million from oil, $8.8 million from NGLs and $8.7 million from natural gas. This represents a 20% quarter-over-quarter decrease compared to $72.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 17% year-over-year compared to $70.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Chaparral's average realized price for crude oil, excluding derivative settlements, decreased to $54.82 per barrel in the third quarter of 2019, down 6% from the second quarter of 2019 and down 22% from the third quarter of 2018. Chaparral's realized NGL price during the third quarter of 2019 was $12.57 per barrel, which represents a 15% quarter-over-quarter decrease and a 52% year-over-year decrease. The company's realized natural gas price during the third quarter of 2019 was $1.50 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf), which represents a decrease of 18% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 28% compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Total company LOE for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.4 million, which was down by $1 million compared to the second quarter. Total company LOE per Boe was $5.14, which was down 1% compared to $5.19 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019 and down 19% compared to $6.36 per Boe in the third quarter of 2018. Chaparral's STACK LOE for the third quarter of 2019 was $7.9 million which was down as compared to $8.4 million in the second quarter. STACK LOE per Boe for the third quarter was $3.99, which was up slightly from $3.90 in the previous quarter and down 8% from $4.34 in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in LOE as compared to the previous year was driven primarily by the increase in production and reduced saltwater disposal costs, along with efficiency improvements in the field operations. The increase in STACK LOE per Boe as compared to the second quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by the 10% decrease in STACK production over that same time period.

To better align Chaparral's G&A and overhead expenses with current industry conditions, the company implemented a workforce reduction in August. Since the beginning of 2019, the company has reduced its corporate workforce by 23% and implemented cost reduction initiatives that will result in estimated annualized G&A savings of 20% to 25%. The full impact of these reductions will be realized in 2020, with initial savings flowing through in the second half of 2019. During the third quarter of 2019 Chaparral's net G&A expense was $7.8 million, or $3.24 per Boe, which was an increase of 7% compared to the $7.3 million in second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily driven by severance charges and increases in professional fees and insurance. Adjusted for severance charges and non-cash compensation, Chaparral's cash G&A expense for the quarter was $6.1 million or $2.52 per Boe as compared to $6.5 million or $2.52 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

The company's $325 million borrowing base was reaffirmed during its semi-annual fall redetermination, which closed on September 27, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, Chaparral had approximately $21.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $110 million drawn under its $325 million borrowing base, and no significant debt maturities due until 2022.

During the third quarter the company took meaningful steps in reducing a portion of its secured debt. On August 29, Chaparral closed on the sale of the building housing its headquarters for $11.5 million. Proceeds from the sale were used to pay off the outstanding balance of the real-estate note of $8.2 million and Chaparral estimates annualized savings of approximately $1 million will be achieved. In addition, the company was successful in eliminating $9.8 million of financing lease obligations for compressors associated with the sale of its EOR properties in late 2017. These compressors were being subleased to the buyer of the EOR properties and therefore Chaparral did not utilize any cash to eliminate this debt obligation.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended Nine months ended Revenues: September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net commodity sales $ 51,838 $ 66,707 $ 65,519 $ 167,164 $ 181,835 Sublease revenue 799 1,198 1,199 3,195 3,595 Total revenues 52,637 67,905 66,718 170,359 185,430 Lease operating 12,372 13,371 12,493 38,037 42,045 Production taxes 2,925 3,802 4,028 9,607 9,473 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 28,021 30,282 22,252 82,018 63,765 Impairment of oil and gas assets 147,686 63,593 — 261,001 — Impairment of other assets — 6,407 — 6,407 — General and administrative 7,809 7,315 9,021 23,437 28,718 Cost reduction initiatives — — 210 — 1,034 Other 269 403 402 1,075 1,633 Total costs and expenses $ 199,082 $ 125,173 $ 48,406 $ 421,582 $ 146,668 Operating (loss) income (146,445 ) (57,268 ) 18,312 (251,223 ) 38,762 Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense $ (5,994 ) $ (5,571 ) $ (4,205 ) $ (16,129 ) $ (7,315 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (1,624 ) — — (1,624 ) — Derivative gains (losses) 23,601 17,734 (23,677 ) (9,681 ) (72,464 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets 141 491 (2,024 ) 631 (2,599 ) Other (expense) income, net (84 ) (302 ) 19 (372 ) 123 Net non-operating income (expense) 16,040 12,352 (29,887 ) (27,175 ) (82,255 ) Reorganization items, net (530 ) (313 ) (493 ) (1,306 ) (2,010 ) Loss before income taxes (130,935 ) (45,229 ) (12,068 ) (279,704 ) (45,503 ) Income tax expense — — — — — Net loss $ (130,935 ) $ (45,229 ) $ (12,068 ) $ (279,704 ) $ (45,503 ) Net loss per share: Basic for Class A and Class B $ (2.86 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (6.13 ) $ (1.01 ) Diluted for Class A and Class B $ (2.86 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (6.13 ) $ (1.01 ) Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic for Class A and Class B 45,716,522 45,641,797 45,333,745 45,605,798 45,272,595 Diluted for Class A and Class B 45,716,522 45,641,797 45,333,745 45,605,798 45,272,595





Chaparral Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,534 $ 32,648 $ 37,446 Accounts receivable, net 45,145 52,686 66,087 Inventories, net 3,915 4,142 4,059 Prepaid expenses 2,200 1,774 2,814 Derivative instruments 11,446 4,524 24,025 Total current assets 84,240 95,774 134,431 Property and equipment, net 14,265 36,265 43,096 Right of use assets from operating leases 5,853 9,005 — Oil and natural gas properties, using the full cost method: Proved 1,224,620 1,107,203 915,333 Unevaluated (excluded from the amortization base) 373,761 426,738 466,616 Accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (558,339 ) (384,401 ) (221,431 ) Total oil and natural gas properties 1,040,042 1,149,540 1,160,518 Derivative instruments 1,111 221 2,199 Other assets 393 411 425 Total assets $ 1,145,904 $ 1,291,216 $ 1,340,669 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 81,269 $ 73,770 $ 73,779 Accrued payroll and benefits payable 6,970 7,807 10,976 Accrued interest payable 5,673 12,207 13,359 Revenue distribution payable 16,275 26,825 26,225 Long-term debt and financing leases, classified as current 586 11,502 12,371 Derivative instruments 70 4,802 — Total current liabilities 110,843 136,913 136,710 Long-term debt and financing leases, less current maturities 400,518 382,295 295,100 Derivative instruments 3,022 9,196 1,542 Noncurrent operating lease obligations 1,239 2,075 — Deferred compensation 175 693 540 Asset retirement obligations 22,384 22,300 22,090 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock — — — Common stock 469 469 467 Additional paid in capital 978,525 977,611 974,616 Treasury stock (6,107 ) (6,107 ) (4,936 ) Accumulated deficit (365,164 ) (234,229 ) (85,460 ) Total stockholders' equity 607,723 737,744 884,687 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,145,904 $ 1,291,216 $ 1,340,669







Chaparral Energy, Inc. and subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (130,935 ) $ (45,229 ) $ (12,068 ) $ (279,704 ) $ (45,503 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 28,021 $ 30,282 $ 22,252 $ 82,018 $ 63,765 Derivative losses (23,601 ) (17,734 ) 23,677 9,681 72,464 Impairment of oil and gas assets 147,686 63,593 — 261,001 — Impairment of other assets — 6,407 — 6,407 — (Gain) loss on sale of assets (141 ) (491 ) 2,024 (631 ) 2,599 Other 2,009 1,079 798 3,630 4,376 Change in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 6,862 5,674 917 20,446 (6,743 ) Inventories 104 (167 ) 1,747 144 (1,415 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (410 ) 799 36 645 322 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (6,296 ) (1,700 ) (8,162 ) (24,685 ) (12,383 ) Revenue distribution payable (10,550 ) 6,111 3,652 (9,950 ) 10,895 Deferred compensation (318 ) 927 1,324 1,534 7,890 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,431 $ 49,551 $ 36,197 $ 70,536 $ 96,267 Cash flows from investing activities Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment and oil and natural gas properties $ (56,396 ) $ (82,390 ) $ (76,456 ) $ (202,830 ) $ (252,731 ) Proceeds from asset dispositions 13,476 857 29,744 14,333 36,335 Proceeds (payments) from derivative instruments, net 4,883 138 (6,873 ) 5,536 (16,642 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (38,037 ) $ (81,395 ) $ (53,585 ) $ (182,961 ) $ (233,038 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt $ 25,000 $ 55,000 $ — $ 110,000 $ 116,000 Repayment of long-term debt (8,339 ) (172 ) (163 ) (8,682 ) (243,554 ) Proceeds from Senior Notes — — — — 300,000 Principal payments under financing lease obligations (557 ) (746 ) (674 ) (2,002 ) (2,003 ) Payment of debt issuance costs and other financing fees — — (1,256 ) (20 ) (7,572 ) Debt extinguishment costs (1,602 ) — — (1,602 ) — Cash settlements of stock based awards (10 ) — — (10 ) — Treasury stock purchased — (708 ) — (1,171 ) (4,872 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 14,492 $ 53,374 $ (2,093 ) $ 96,513 $ 157,999 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ (11,114 ) $ 21,530 $ (19,481 ) $ (15,912 ) $ 21,228 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 32,648 11,118 68,441 37,446 27,732 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 21,534 $ 32,648 $ 48,960 $ 21,534 $ 48,960



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described and reconciled to net income in the table "Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation, NON-GAAP."

Cash G&A is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described and reconciled to general and administrative expense in the table "Cash G&A Reconciliation, NON-GAAP."

Adjusted Net Income is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described and reconciled to net income in the table "Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation, NON-GAAP."

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation, Non-GAAP

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Net loss $ (130,935 ) $ (45,229 ) $ (12,068 ) $ (279,704 ) $ (45,503 ) Interest expense 5,994 5,571 4,205 16,129 7,315 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 28,021 30,282 22,252 82,018 63,765 Loss on impairment of oil and gas assets 147,686 63,593 — 261,001 — Loss on impairment of other assets — 6,407 — 6,407 — Non-cash change in fair value of derivative instruments (18,718 ) (17,596 ) 16,804 15,217 55,822 Impact of derivative repricing — — (1,698 ) — (3,950 ) Loss on settlement of liabilities subject to compromise — — — — 48 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,624 — — 1,624 — Interest income (2 ) (2 ) (7 ) (4 ) (9 ) Stock-based compensation expense 705 852 2,304 2,359 8,598 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (141 ) (491 ) 2,024 (631 ) 2,599 Restructuring, reorganization and other 1,587 313 493 3,420 1,962 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,821 $ 43,700 $ 34,309 $ 107,836 $ 90,647





Cash G&A Reconciliation, Non-GAAP

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) September 30,

2019 June 30, 2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 General and administrative $ 7,809 $ 7,315 $ 9,021 $ 23,437 $ 28,718 Less: Stock compensation, gross 873 1,228 3,112 3,520 11,027 Capitalized stock compensation (222 ) (399 ) (807 ) (1,247 ) (2,428 ) Severance costs 1,057 — 135 2,115 135 Plus: Cash-settled RSUs, net (29 ) 5 — (2 ) — Cash G&A $ 6,072 $ 6,491 $ 6,581 $ 19,047 $ 19,984 Production volumes (MBoe) 2,409 2,574 1,964 6,857 5,496 Cash G&A per Boe $ 2.52 $ 2.52 $ 3.35 $ 2.78 $ 3.64





Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation, Non-GAAP