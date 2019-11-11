Emerald Organic Products to Acquire Vending Machine Company

Holbrook, New York, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC:EMOR) ("Emerald" or the "Company"), a diversified cannabidiol ("CBD") products company, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed an agreement to acquire a controlling 51 percent stake in Bezalel's Jewelry, Inc. ("Bezalel's"), a vending machine manufacturing and distributing company, which will offer the Company accretive opportunities for CBD vending and much more.

"Emerald Organic Products' all stock transaction with Bezalel's will allow Emerald to immediately begin deploying and offering a Patent protected unique vending machine in select markets," commented Ian Parker, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Emerald Organic Products, Inc. "These unique vending machines employ facial recognition software and can positively identify people with I.D. from 143 countries worldwide. This allows for the vending of age restricted, and identity restricted products", Parker continued, "we are particularly excited about the machines presentation, which allows for HD quality advertising offering a significant revenue opportunity"

According to a recent research report from global technology research and advisory company Technavio, the global vending machine market is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of close to 17% between 2019 and 2023.

"Emerald Organic Products is known as the industry leader for CBD-infused product development through its Pura Vida brand," said Bezalel's Jewelry, Inc. CEO Yuen "Vincent" Mao. "We look forward to leveraging our highly secure vending machine technology to expand Emerald's high-margin distribution of its Pura Vida CBD products in airports, convenience stores, gas stations, gyms, and more. The technology lends itself to vend so many items, such as prescription drugs, and almost any other restricted product that may require age or identity verification. The machines design allows for significant advertising revenue as well!"

"For the CBD consumers, the growing trend towards vending machines will be driven by their inherent customer shopping experience improvement," added Ian Parker. "For Emerald's bottom line, these highly technologically advanced vending machines, having bleeding edge software in its core, do not require costly salespeople, support staff, and other executives for their operations and inventory control. They also can operate for 24 per day, year round."

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products, Inc. (OTC:EMOR), through its flagship Pura Vida brand, has developed and recently commercialized a line of vitamins and supplements with certain proprietary CBD health and wellness products which will be marketed nationally and in certain foreign countries through various marketing and sales distribution channels including experienced wholesale distributors and a professional e-commerce platform www.puravidavitamins.com. These hemp-based proprietary Pura Vida Vitamins products include CBD vitamins, chewable CBD gummies, and gummy bears, vaporization CBD liquids, drinks, CBD tinctures, CBD cosmetics, and others. Emerald has entered into a binding term sheet to license the therapeutic candidates Eltoprazine, ESS and MANF from Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AMBS), expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

