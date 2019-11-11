iMedia Brands Sets Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended November 2, 2019. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



CEO Tim Peterman and CFO Michael Porter will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-9039

International dial-in number: (201) 689-8470

Conference ID: 13696572

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 4, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921

International replay number: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13696572

Craig-Hallum Conference Attendance

The company will also be attending the 10th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference tomorrow, November 12, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. iMedia management will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To receive additional information, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative or the company's investor relations team at IMBI@gatewayir.com .

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and, soon, Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services and soon-to-be-launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

Contacts:

Investors:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

IMBI@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860