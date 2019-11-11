ORYZON to Present at Upcoming International Conferences

25 th Annual International Partnering Conference BIO-Europe-2019, Hamburg, Germany



MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical needs, announced today that Executive Directors of the company will present at several reputed international conferences in November.

Oryzon's executives will hold business meetings with other companies in the pharmaceutical sector at the 25th Annual International Partnering Conference BIO-Europe 2019 to be held at the Hamburg Messe, Hamburg, Germany, on November 11-13, 2019. Oryzon will discuss the progress in its multiple ongoing iadademstat and vafidemstat Phase IIa clinical trials in oncology and CNS, respectively, with other companies leaders in these indications. Furthermore Dr. Buesa, Oryzon's CEO, will present the CNS program, vafidemstat, on Monday, November 11, at 15:45 CET at Room 6, Hall B1, Level 1, during the CNS/Neurology track. BIO-Europe is an annual event specialized in partnering and licensing alliances in the pharmaceutical sector. For more info about this event, please visit https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/bioeurope/

In addition, Oryzon's executives will participate in the by-invitation only Healthcare Conference organized by Jefferies Investment Bank, which will be held in London, UK, on November 20-21, 2019. Furthermore, Dr. Buesa will give a corporate presentation on Thursday, November 21, at 14:20 local time. For more information about this conference, please visit https://www.jefferies.com/IdeasAndPerspectives/Conferences/325/112019

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon's LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

Iadademstat (ORY-1001) is a small oral molecule, which acts as a highly selective inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and has a powerful differentiating effect in hematologic cancers (See Maes et al., Cancer Cell 2018 Mar 12; 33 (3): 495-511.e12.doi: 10.1016 / j.ccell.2018.02.002.). A first Phase I/IIa clinical trial with iadademstat in refractory and relapsed acute leukemia patients demonstrated the safety and good tolerability of the drug and preliminary signs of antileukemic activity, including a CRi. Beyond hematological cancers, the inhibition of LSD1 has been proposed as a valid therapeutic approach in some solid tumors such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), medulloblastoma and others. Oryzon is conducting two Phase IIa clinical trials of iadademstat in combination; the first one in combination with azacitidine in elderly AML patients (ALICE study) and the second one in combination with platinum/etoposide in second line SCLC patients (CLEPSIDRA study).

Vafidemstat (ORY-2001) is an oral, CNS optimized LSD1 inhibitor. The molecule acts on several levels: it reduces cognitive impairment, including memory loss and neuroinflammation, and at the same time has neuroprotective effects. In animal studies vafidemstat not only restores memory but reduces the exacerbated aggressiveness of SAMP8 mice, a model for accelerated aging and Alzheimer's disease (AD), to normal levels and also reduces social avoidance and enhances sociability in murine models. In addition, vafidemstat exhibits fast, strong and durable efficacy in several preclinical models of multiple sclerosis (MS). Vafidemstat is in Phase IIa clinical studies in patients with Relapse-Remitting and Secondary Progressive MS (SATEEN), in patients with mild to moderate AD (ETHERAL) and in aggressiveness in patients with different psychiatric disorders or AD (REIMAGINE and REIMAGINE-AD).

