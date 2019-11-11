ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 04-Nov-19 13,077 244.06 3,191,533.39 05-Nov-19 13,042 244.70 3,191,340.88 06-Nov-19 13,068 244.22 3,191,442.13 07-Nov-19 13,069 244.20 3,191,458.95 08-Nov-19 13,228 241.28 3,191,651.84

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).