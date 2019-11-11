ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|04-Nov-19
|13,077
|244.06
|3,191,533.39
|05-Nov-19
|13,042
|244.70
|3,191,340.88
|06-Nov-19
|13,068
|244.22
|3,191,442.13
|07-Nov-19
|13,069
|244.20
|3,191,458.95
|08-Nov-19
|13,228
|241.28
|3,191,651.84
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494