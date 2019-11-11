DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Air Force Veteran and CEO of Certified Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) MedWell Solutions, Keith Palmer, knows firsthand what it means to sacrifice and serve others. Through a shared vision with the Ultimate Sacrifice Association (USA), a charitable 501 (c)3 non-profit community organization, Palmer plans to give back to the local community by continuous support for local heroes.



As Ambassadors for USA, MedWell Solutions is allowing its members to donate their loyalty gift card to USA to support critically injured Firefighters, Law Enforcement, and U.S. Military who cannot return to their careers. The company's surgical education and healthcare reward program, PACE Advantage, incentivizes patients for being proactive in their care, and now they have the option to either keep the reward or donate it; Heroes Helping Heroes.

"I'm very thankful and excited to be involved with such a remarkable organization like MedWell Solutions. The company is truly a Heroes Hero, making a difference in the medical industry and the DFW region. It's gratifying to know there are small businesses out there going the extra mile to help and support by providing quality of life programs and offering continued care to those in need," said USA Chairman & Founder, Ted Jackson﻿.

The Ultimate Sacrifice Association recently partnered with Home Depot stores throughout the state of Texas to provide materials for livelihood support, such as building a ramp or widening a door to make a home more accessible. "Spreading awareness, valuable information, and positive initiatives can be very contagious. The physicians utilizing our services are pleased knowing they're not only providing better care and communications for their patients, but also presenting an opportunity for the patients and themselves to make a difference in their community," Palmer explains.

Starting in 2020, Palmer plans to launch a new podcast series titled "The MedVets" to have general discussions about the medical industry, analyze healthcare trends, project future outcomes, educate lay people about complex matters, and advocate for change in existing laws and regulations.

About MedWell Solutions

The only healthcare related certified HUB, veteran and minority-owned small business in the state of Texas. The company offers a centralized care solution for pre, intra, and post support which focuses on offering transparency and elevated communication among healthcare member's physicians, surgeons, ancillary services, and family members. The centralized platform offers collaborative care, integrated information sharing, remote monitoring, telehealth video calls, and discharge & recovery solution all-in-one. For more information, visit MedwellSolutions.com .

About Ultimate Sacrifice Association

A Texas based 501 (c)3 non-profit organization committed to assisting Hero Fire Fighters, Law Enforcement Officers, and U.S. Military personnel who have lost their lives or have debilitating injuries as a result of the selfless sacrifices made in the protection of others. USA's support is extended to spouses and children to help with adjustments to lost income, medical needs, and daily household needs.

Podcast Information

Starting Wednesday, January 1st, 2020, join Keith Palmer and special guest Dr. Camli Kobros as they discuss patient education, family caregivers, and the impact of technology providing patient care education. The podcast will be posted and available on podcast services Apple and Spotify.

Contact:

Tracy Peters, 214-792-9064