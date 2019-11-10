Thailand's Brilliance shone at Thai Night at the American Film Market 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) of Royal Thai Government hosted Thai Night at the American Film Market (AFM) on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at the Colonnade Ballroom, Hotel Casa Del Mar, Santa Monica, CA.



Thai Night has always been a highlight of the social scene at AFM, and as a demonstration of commitment, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) this year increased the scale of the event, welcomed more guests, and moved to a larger venue.

Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi presided over Thai Night : 'Thailand – Where Films Come Alive,' which celebrated 'Thai Brilliance.'

Her Royal Highness praised the achievements of Thailand's filmmakers both creatively and commercially. Creatively, Thai films and Thai talent continue to attract accolades and awards at international film festivals. Commercially, Thai films have expanded their market, with a greater share of revenue resulting from distribution in foreign territories, particularly in Asia.

Her Royal Highness also emphasized the benefits of OTT (Over-the-top) platforms for Thailand, pointing out that all the major players had brought productions to Thailand, including Netflix, Amazon, HBO and Hooq.

Another area highlighted in the speech by Her Royal Highness was the success of Thailand's production services industry, which has seen a rise in revenue of 163% in 2019, partially due to the success of the incentive measures introduced two years ago.

Mr. Somdet Susomboon, Inspector General, Acting Director General Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, predicted that economic and media development in Asia would benefit Thailand. "The growth of the audience in Asia presents an enormous opportunity for those companies who recognise it, understand it, and engage with it. Thailand can offer the perfect gateway to Asia."

Eight Thai companies were given the opportunity to present their latest projects and services.

Thai Night is one element of the ongoing program of promotion for the digital content industry in the international market, which has been carried out by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce. The Thai government has also strongly encouraged the ongoing effort to boost other sectors of the digital content industry including animation, character licensing, software, and games.

