ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG – NVS

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) resulting from allegations that Novartis may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 6, 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a statement revealing that data submitted in the Company's biologics license application ("BLA") for its gene therapy drug, Zolgensma, had been manipulated. Moreover, it stated that Novartis "became aware of the issue of the data manipulation that created inaccuracies in their BLA before the FDA approved the product, yet did not inform the FDA until after the product was approved." Novartis is currently being investigated by the FDA and may be subject to further penalties.

On this news, Novartis' share price fell $2.50 per share, or nearly 3%, to close at $88.22 on August 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Novartis investors. If you purchased shares of Novartis please visit the firm's website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1658.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

