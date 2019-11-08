Canon Medical and Vital® to Deliver Comprehensive Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging Solution to Western Australia

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Canon Medical) and Vital, a Canon Group company, have been awarded a $47.2M AUD contract by the Western Australia Department of Health (WA Health) to implement a new medical imaging platform solution.



This contract will expand Canon Medical and Vital's Vitrea Enterprise Imaging solution suite to more than 80 Western Australian hospitals spread across an area of 2.5 million square kilometers (976,790 square miles) - the largest area in the world covered by a single health authority.

Canon Medical will operate as the prime contractor for this deployment, offering a solution that delivers cutting-edge technologies for WA Health. Consortium partners, Intelerad, Kestral, and DesAcc, are joining Canon Medical to implement a complete solution to provide hospital staff with fast, accurate and consistent access to a range of diagnostic data, as well as support for WA Health's clinical workflows.

Canon Medical and Vital's Vitrea solution was selected for its powerful capabilities and high scalability. A key design feature will be a Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), which can provide a digital storage solution for all clinical images, photographs and videos that can be securely shared between clinicians at different hospitals.

"As a global company, we are excited to see the growth of our Vitrea Enterprise Imaging solution to a new territory – Western Australia," said Jim Litterer, president and CEO of Vital. "We are delighted that WA Health has chosen Vital as its partner to enhance its enterprise imaging solution and approach. We look forward to joining with WA Health in their efforts to improve patient care outcomes for many years to come."

The contract award was announced by the Western Australia Minister for Health in a media statement.

About Vital®

Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning 30 years. As a premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital's Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise when and where providers need it. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization to give clinicians the ability to make real-time decisions for today's empowered healthcare consumer and enhancing the patient care experience. For more information on how Vital is shaping the future of healthcare technology, visit www.vitalimages.com , or join the conversation on LinkedIn , Twitter or Facebook .

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions, across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand in hand with our partners - our medical, academic and research community. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

