INVESTOR ALERT – Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: January 3, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bloom Energy Corporation ("Bloom" or the "Company") (NYSE:BE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom securities pursuant and/or traceable to Bloom's Registration Statement issued in connection with Bloom's July 2018 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); or (2) purchased the publicly traded securities of Bloom between July 26, 2018 and September 16, 2019 (the "Class Period").



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bloom's technology produced emissions comparable to that a modern natural gas plant; (2) Bloom's estimates of useful life for its energy servers and fuel cells were inaccurate; (3) Bloom used misleading accounting to mask the effect of future servicing expenses; (4) consequently, Bloom will potentially be liable for up to $2.2 billion in undisclosed servicing liabilities; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Bloom you have until January 3, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



