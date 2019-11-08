United Community Class Action: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Against United Community Financial Corp. – UCFC

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a shareholder class action lawsuit against United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) in connection with the proposed sale of United Community to First Defiance Financial Corp. ("First Defiance"). The lawsuit seeks damages and/or equitable relief on behalf of United Community shareholders under the federal securities laws.



If you are a United Community shareholder and would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit United Community Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge , at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement recommending that United Community shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of United Community to First Defiance. According to the complaint, the registration statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning: (1) United Community's, First Defiance's, and the combined company's financial projections; (2) the analyses performed by United Community's financial advisor; and (3) the sales process leading up to the proposed sale of United Community to First Defiance.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 6, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/united-community-financial-corp-ucfc-first-defiance-merger-stock/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge , at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE OR YOU MAY REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.