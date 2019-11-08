Luckystrike Resources Appoints New Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckystrike Resources Ltd. ("Luckystrike" or the "Company) announces that Richard Kosick has stepped down as director of the Company effective November 8, 2019. The board and management thanks him for the contributions he has made to the Company.



Rein Turna, P.Geo will assume the position as director of Luckystrike effective immediately. Rein is a geologist with over 40 years experience in mineral exploration in Canada focused on British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Yukon and Northwest Territories. He is a registered professional geologist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia since 1993. Mr. Turna has held staff and consulting positions with major and medium mining companies.

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Luckystrike's website at LuckystrikeRes.com or contact John Newell by telephone at (604) 568-8807 or by email at info@luckystrikeres.com.

