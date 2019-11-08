Market Overview

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Third Quarter 2019 Business and Financial Update on November 15, 2019

Globe Newswire  
November 08, 2019 1:00pm   Comments
BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc ("Osmotica" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:OSMT), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2019 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 14, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James "JD" Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date Friday, November 15, 2019
Time 8:30 a.m. EST
Toll free (U.S.) (866) 672-5029
International (409) 217-8312
Webcast (live and replay) www.osmotica.com under the "Investor & News" section

The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company's diversified branded portfolio, and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the non-promoted products including complex generic formulations. 

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. 

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com 

Primary Logo

