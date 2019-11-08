Pixium Vision to present the 12-month data of its Dry-AMD Prisma system at the 11th Eye and The Chip World Research Congress on Artificial Vision

Paris, France. November 08, 2019 – 05.45 PM CET– Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - PIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, announce its participation to the 11th Eye and The Chip World Research Congress1 – Dearborn, MI, USA.

This congress will provide an opportunity to Pr. Daniel Palanker, Stanford University and to Dr Yannick Le Mer, Fondation Adophe de Rothschild, Medical and Scientific advisor to Pixium-Vision to present the positive results at 12 months of the Prisma system in patients affected by dry age-related macular degeneration. This presentation will take place on November 10, 2019 during the session Current Clinical Trials, Patient Outcomes and Experiences.

The Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology is the research education arm of the Henry Ford Department of Ophthalmology, and sponsors two international research congresses, including the Eye and The Chip World Research Congress. These two international events gather the most renowned scientists over three days. The primary goal of the Eye and The Chip World Research Congress is to marry the most recent advances in nanoelectronics and neurobiology to provide artificial vision to many people who are now blind as a result of many eye conditions, diseases and injuries.

Communication

Sunday 10th November 2019

From 9:00am to 9:30am EST

Session 1 – Current Clinical Trials, Patient Outcomes and Experiences

– Current Clinical Trials, Patient Outcomes and Experiences Moderator – Lauren Ayton, Ph.D., University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

– Lauren Ayton, Ph.D., University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia Title – Photovoltaic Restoration of Sight in Age-related Macular Degeneration: One-Year Clinical Results

– Photovoltaic Restoration of Sight in Age-related Macular Degeneration: One-Year Clinical Results Speakers

Daniel Palanker, Ph.D., Stanford University, Stanford, California Yannick Le Mer, M.D., Fondation Ophtalmologique A. de Rothschild, Paris, France



1 - Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology and the Henry Ford Department of Ophthalmology

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

