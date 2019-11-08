Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SEE UNIT MGNX UBER: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Globe Newswire  
November 08, 2019 11:20am   Comments
NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2019
Class Period: November 5, 2014 and August 6, 2018

Get additional information about SEE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sealed-air-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4268

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019
Class Period: April 20, 2015 and February 15, 2019

Get additional information about UNIT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/uniti-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4268

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019
Class Period: February 6, 2019 and June 3, 2019

Get additional information about MGNX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/macrogenics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4268

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2019
Class Period: on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Uber securities pursuant and/or traceable to Uber's registration statement issued in connection with Uber's May 10, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Get additional information about UBER: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/uber-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4268

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

