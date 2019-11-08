Market Overview

Deepwater Offshore Oil and Gas Specialist Deep Down Hosts Third Quarter Investor Call Wednesday, November 13th at 10am ET

Globe Newswire  
November 08, 2019 10:43am   Comments
HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Down, Inc. (OTCQB:DPDW) a specialist in deepwater oil and gas production and distribution equipment and services, will host an investor conference call to review its third quarter 2019 results and business outlook on Wednesday, November 13th at 10:00 am ET (details below). Deep Down will report its results after the market's close on Tuesday, November 12th.

Call Dial-in:   877-303-6187 or 678-894-3073 for international callers
     
Webcast/Replay URL:   Deep Down Q3 '19 Webcast or 
    https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yef8qr5b
     
Call Replay:   855-859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international callers
    Call ID: 1379994, Available through 11/20/2019

About Deep Down, Inc. (www.deepdowninc.com)
Deep Down focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas production distribution system technologies and support services, connecting the platform and the wellhead. Deep Down's proven services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems. Deep Down supports subsea engineering, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects through specialized, highly experienced service teams and engineered technological solutions.

Follow us on:             Twitter:  @DeepDownIR

Investor Relations:
Catalyst IR
Chris Eddy or David Collins
212-924-9800
dpdw@catalyst-ir.com

Primary Logo

