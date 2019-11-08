Market Overview

Green Plains to Present at Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 08, 2019 10:23am   Comments
OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at the Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains' website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of high-protein feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 50% interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC and owns a 49.1% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Contact: Jim Stark, Executive Vice President - Investor and Media Relations, Green Plains Inc. (402) 884-8700

