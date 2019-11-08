36Kr Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BEIJING, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 1,380,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs") at US$14.5 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US$20.0 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their over-allotment option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents 25 Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market today under the ticker symbol "KRKR."



The Company has granted to the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 207,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited and AMTD Global Markets Limited are acting as joint bookrunners of this offering. Needham & Company, LLC and Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement related to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting the following underwriters: (1) Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, United States of America, by telephone at +1-800-221-1037; (2) China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, 29th Floor, One International Finance Centre, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong, China, by telephone at +852-2872-2000, or via email: g_prospectus@cicc.com.cn; (3) AMTD Global Markets Limited, 23/F - 25/F Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong, by telephone at +852-3163-3288, or via email: prospectus@amtdgroup.com; (4) Needham & Company, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 250 Park Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, New York 10177, by telephone at +1-212-705-8300, or via email: prospectus@needhamco.com; (5) Tiger Brokers (NZ) Limited, Level 4, 142 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland, New Zealand 1023, by telephone at +64-93-938-128, or via email: info_nz@tigerfintech.com.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

36Kr Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (10) 5825-4188

E-mail: ir@36kr.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Xi Zhang

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com