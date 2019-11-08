Context-Aware Computing Market to Grow Rapidly on Account of Various use in Industries such as Banking and Retail: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Context-Aware Computing Market is prognosticated to exhibit high CAGR in the coming years on account of various computing platforms launched by the market vendors. To cite an example, a secure and easy context computing platform for facilitating the sharing of information was launched in the year 2015 by IBM Corporation. This platform will not only provide better computing platform to various industries such as government, retail, banking, financial, insurance (BFSI) but will be encrypted for blocking any context breach. Such innovations, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights, will bode well for the market in the coming years.

The report on Context-Aware Computing Market is titled, " Context-Aware Computing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vendor (Mobile Network Operator, Device Manufacturer, and Online, Web, & Social Networking Vendors), By End-user Industry (BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Media and Entertainment, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Logistics & Transportation and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the market is anticipated to grow from USD 27.46 Billion to USD 132.15 Billion. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8%.



The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Context-Aware Computing Market with prime emphasis on factors such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. All information presented in the report is gathered from primary and secondary research methods. Important companies operating in the market are also listed. The report also throws light on some of the recent innovations in the market which will help market players make investments accordingly in order to generate better revenues in the forecast duration.

Implementation of Smart Applications in Smart Computing to Boost Market

The integration and development of beacons and advanced sensors on wearable devices, smartphones, and other smart objects is a major factor promoting the growth of the Context-Aware Computing Market. Developers can now use this sensor and capture contextual information for their benefits. The increasing number of sensor-enabled network devices is projected to help the market gain traction in the forecast period. Moreover, with rise in awareness about context-aware computing programs through marketing campaigns and the benefits it has for both customers and marketers, the demand for context-aware computing

the market for internet of things is also gaining momentum and expected to generate high revenue in the forecast period.

Furthermore, the long term investments in research and development of Artificial Intelligence context-aware leading towards advent of new approaches and theories for Artificial Intelligence installed systems. This, in turn, has permitted the translation of AI into practical Context-Aware Computing Market applications, thus boosting the market globally.



North America to Remain Dominant ON Account of Presence of Major Market Players

Geographically, the market is prognosticated to be dominated by North America on account of presence of major market vendors. In 2018, the Context-Aware Computing Market size in North America was USD 11.16 Billion. This is attributable to the rise in the integration of context-aware computing applications in mobile computing, various smart devices, and smart homes are further expected to help this region continue its dominance in the coming years as well. Besides this, the increasing investments in context-aware technologies and applications will also bode well for the overall market growth.

Use of Intelligent Recommendation Engine to Help Market Players Generate High Revenue

Major vendors operating in the market are focusing on the integration of context ware computing applications in search engines in order to enhance preference and provide recommendations to users. Online retailers such as Amazon and others are utilizing intelligent recommendation engines for extracting information of purchase items per customer based on their shopping history, specific product interest, search history, individual preferences, and others. Such strategies will help market vendors attract high revenue in the future.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Context-Aware Computing Market Research Report are

Apple Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Intel Corporation

Flybits Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Amazon.com Inc.

Onapsis Inc.



Table of Content:

Introduction

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Overview Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunity Present and Future Market Trends Ecosystem Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers Bargaining Power of Suppliers Threat of Substitute Products Intensity of Competitive Rivalry Market Investment Analysis Use Case Analysis

Global Context Aware Computing Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Vendor (Value) Mobile Network Operator Device Manufacturer Online, Web, and Social Networking Vendors By End User (Value) BFSI Consumer Electronics Media and Entertainment Automotive Healthcare Telecommunication Logistics and Transportation Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



