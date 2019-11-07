CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UBER, ZEN and TIGR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Class Period: on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Uber securities pursuant and/or traceable to Uber's registration statement issued in connection with Uber's May 10, 2019 initial public stock offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uber-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4251

Allegations: Uber Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering, Uber was rapidly increasing subsidies for customer's rides and meals in a bid for market share, which caused the Company's sales and marketing expenses to swell; and (2) Defendants were cutting (or planned to cut) costs in key areas that undermined the Company's central growth opportunities.

To learn more about the Uber Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - October 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/zendesk-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4251

Allegations: Zendesk, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Zendesk's clients had been subject to data breaches dating back to 2016; (b) Zendesk was experiencing slowing demand for its Software as a Service offerings, particularly in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia, due in large part to political uncertainty and China trade issues there; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Zendesk's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Zendesk, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Class Period: all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Fintech American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about March 20, 2019; or (b) Fintech securities between March 20, 2019 and May 16, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 6, 2020

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/up-fintech-holding-limited-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4251

Allegations: During the class period, UP Fintech Holding Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fintech was experiencing a material decrease in commissions because of a negative trend related to risk-averse investors in the market; (ii) Fintech was unable to absorb costs associated with the rapid growth of its business and its status as a publicly listed company on a U.S. exchange; (iii) Fintech was incurring significant additional expenses related to, inter alia, employee headcount and employee compensation and benefits; (iv) all of the foregoing had led to Fintech significantly increasing operating costs and expenses; and (v) as a result, the documents filed by the Company in connection with the initial public offering were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein, and the Company's Class Period statements were likewise materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the UP Fintech Holding Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

