Festa Retires from Grace Board of Directors; Steffen Elected Non-executive Chairman

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that Fred Festa, non-executive Chairman of Grace's Board of Directors, is retiring from the Board, consistent with its leadership transition plan. Christopher J. Steffen, formerly Lead Independent Director, has been elected to succeed Festa as non-executive Chairman. With Festa's retirement, the Grace Board now has 10 directors.



Festa joined Grace in 2003. He was elected to the Board in 2004 and served as Chief Executive Officer from 2005 until 2018. He was elected Chairman in 2008 and became non-executive Chairman upon his retirement as CEO.

Steffen was elected to the Board in 2006 and has served as Lead Independent Director since 2012. He will continue as Chair of the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee. During his tenure, Steffen has been instrumental in leading a Board refreshment initiative that has significantly improved the Board's skill set and diversity.

"We are grateful for all of Fred's contributions during his long tenure as Chairman and CEO," said Steffen. "Fred has delivered exceptional performance for the company, driving top-tier profitability and positioning us for long-term success. We wish him well as he spends more time with his family and pursues new challenges."

