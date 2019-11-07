Ooma Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, November 21, 2019. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time on that day. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.



Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID "Ooma Third Quarter". International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID "Ooma Third Quarter".

The webcast will be accessible on Ooma's investor relations website at https://investors.ooma.com for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, September 28, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference code 9784758. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and use conference code 9784758.

About Ooma, Inc.



Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma's groundbreaking smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com.

CONTACT:

Investors

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com

(650) 300-1480

Media

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com

(650) 566-6693



