Protective Insurance Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 07, 2019 3:00pm   Comments
CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA, PTVCB)) announces the Board of Directors of Protective Insurance Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock.  The dividend per share will be payable December 3, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 19, 2019.


Investor Contact: John Barnett
(317) 429-2554
investors@protectiveinsurance.com

