Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend

Globe Newswire  
November 07, 2019 1:46pm   Comments
Share:

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable January 31, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2019.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com

Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532
USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800
Email:  ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo