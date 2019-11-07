World-Renowned Pioneers in Oncoplastic Surgery Featured at Upcoming Global Summit in Las Vegas, January 2020

– Leading course teaches latest breast surgical oncology and plastic surgery techniques that dramatically improve patient outcomes –

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The School of Oncoplastic Surgery (SOS) announced today that it will host its Global Summit in Las Vegas from January 24 to 26, 2020. Oncoplastic surgery is the most advanced form of breast cancer surgery, combining traditional surgical techniques with plastic and reconstructive methods to achieve the best possible results.

The Global Summit, led by world-renowned pioneers in oncoplastic surgery, is widely considered the premier and most comprehensive program in the U.S. The course broadens surgeons' skills in the oncologic and cosmetic aspects of breast surgery, resulting in optimal care.



The program includes an extensive surgical skills lab at the Oquendo Center , a state-of-the-art teaching facility in Las Vegas; a sculpture lab geared towards aesthetics; and live model sessions designed to help attendees learn the latest and most advanced techniques. All training activities take place directly with the expert oncoplastic surgeons on faculty. Attendees will also gain exposure to new medical technologies and learn how to integrate them into their current practice. Up to 20 hours of certified medical education (CME) credits will be earned during the course.



"Promoting exceptional patient care is our ultimate goal and helping surgeons develop or improve their skills helps everyone achieve better outcomes," said Gail Lebovic, MA, MD, FACS, founder and director of the School of Oncoplastic Surgery. "It's important for surgeons to continually improve their skills. ‘Cross training' in the lab with surgeons from around the world allows for sharing best practices and learning through diverse international experiences." Dr. Lebovic is a world-renowned oncoplastic surgeon and is highly regarded as a successful serial entrepreneur in the medical device industry.

The Global Summit's faculty includes:

Fred Dirbas, MD, surgical oncologist and associate professor of surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center; named America's Top Oncologist and America's Top Surgeon by the Consumers' Research Council of America.

Kathleen Horst, MD, associate professor of radiation oncology at the Stanford University Medical Center.

Chaitanyanand B. Koppiker, MS, MD, medical director of Orchids Breast Health Center, Pune, India; internationally renowned breast cancer surgeon and founder of multiple hospitals that provide affordable cancer care.

Gail Lebovic, MA, MD, FACS, founder and director of the School of Oncoplastic Surgery (SOS), former president of the American Society of Breast Cancer.

Gustavo Zucca Matthes, MD, Ph.D., breast surgeon, Centro Médico Ribeirão Shopping and associate doctor at Albert Einstein Hospital, Brazil

Melvin J. Silverstein, MD, FACS, medical director of the Hoag Breast Center, world-renowned surgical scientist and a pioneer of oncoplastic breast-conserving surgery.

At the Global Summit, SOS will also formally announce its new 501 (c)(3) nonprofit status, which will help to expand its reach and programming. SOS plans to develop and solidify new partnerships in its mission to help surgeons continue to improve their skills and provide exceptional patient care, with a continued focus on breast-conserving techniques as a priority.

Since its inception, SOS's educational offerings have grown substantially due to increased demand -- more than 1,000 surgeons have attended SOS, creating a significant and far-reaching impact. Dr. Lebovic estimates that most breast surgeons operate on at least 200 breast cancer patients per year: "Having trained about 1000 surgeons at SOS, we estimate that our program touches the lives of at least two million women annually," she said.

She added, "We're very excited about the growth of our organization and our new nonprofit status. We are hoping to create innovative partnerships to support this much-needed effort in providing post-graduate education for surgeons and other healthcare providers. Together, we can really move the needle on improving patient care."

Following the Global Summit in Las Vegas, SOS will host its first international meeting offshore on May 15 to 17, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. To learn more and register for the Global Summit in Las Vegas or the New Zealand meeting visit www.oncoplasticmd.org .

The SOS programs have had strong support from industry leaders such as Genomic Health, Hologic, Stryker, Medtronic, Kubtec, Sonosite, and more.

About the School of Oncoplastic Surgery and Dr. Lebovic

The School of Oncoplastic Surgery (SOS), a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2007 by Gail Lebovic, MD, with a grant from the Mary Kay Ash Foundation. SOS focuses on a multidisciplinary and practical "hands-on" approach to help surgeons develop the skills to remove cancer in conjunction with aesthetic techniques in order to reconstruct the breast at the time of cancer removal. Since its inception, the organization estimates that it has potentially touched the lives of 26 million women, or more, through the training of over 1000 surgeons.

Dr. Lebovic, the first woman surgeon to bring oncoplastic surgery to the U.S., is an internationally known authority in using reconstructive and plastic surgery approaches in the surgical treatment of breast cancer. She is a prolific inventor and founder of several successful medical device startups focused on women's health.

