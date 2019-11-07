Media Advisory: Montreal Canadiens Max Domi holds book signing at the Bell Centre to raise awareness and funds for type 1 diabetes research

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, November 10, join Montreal Canadiens centre, Max Domi, for a book-signing and photo op event with fans to celebrate his newly released memoir, No Days Off: My Life with Type 1 Diabetes and Journey to the NHL, and help spread awareness of a disease that currently affects over 300,000 Canadians and their families. Taking place at the Bell Centre's Tricolore Sports store, the ticketed event will see a portion of the proceeds going to The Max Domi Fund for Type 1 Diabetes .



Diagnosed at age 12, Domi is JDRF's national spokesperson and shares his story to inspire youth living with the disease and help raise critical funds to support type 1 diabetes research.

What: Photo opportunity with Max Domi at book signing When: Sunday, November 10, 2019 Time: 1:00 to 1:30 pm Where: Tricolore Sports store, Bell Centre

1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal, QC Who: Max Domi, JDRF's national spokesperson and Montreal Canadiens player Tickets: www.tricoloresports.com/us/ticket-for-max-domi-book-signing.html

About JDRF Canada