Industry Veteran Paul McGinn Named CEO of Connectivity Wireless

ATLANTA, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectivity Wireless today announced a change in leadership, with Paul McGinn being named CEO and Stephen Bye returning to the board of directors.



"As the current president at Connectivity Wireless and former CEO of Neutral Connect Networks, Paul is the natural choice to take Connectivity Wireless to the next level," said Bye. "I am confident that his leadership will guide the company to unparalleled success in the coming years."

An industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, McGinn has successfully founded and served in leadership roles at various wireless infrastructure companies, including Neutral Connect Networks, SBA, Vertical Bridge, CiG Wireless Corporations, and TCP Communications.

Under McGinn's leadership, Connectivity Wireless will continue to innovate and provide next-generation wireless solutions to its customers.

"We've seen immense success in our recent CBRS / Private LTE trials, such as the Times Square OnGo deployment just this past month, and we plan to continue bringing the latest wireless technologies, with unmatched customer service, to venues, property owners, MNOs and MSOs across the United States," said McGinn.

"I am grateful to Stephen for his leadership over the past nine months during the merger of the two companies," said McGinn. "We are now positioned to serve the wireless needs of our customers better than ever before, and we look forward to his continued support as he returns to his role as an independent director."

Bye, who served as the CEO at Connectivity Wireless during the merger of Connectivity Wireless and Neutral Connect Networks earlier this year, will take the Chief Commercial Officer position at DISH.

About Connectivity Wireless Solutions

Connectivity Wireless Solutions is a leading, nationwide provider of wireless solutions to enterprise and wireless service provider customers. Connectivity Wireless offers the best value to wireless carriers in the marketplace today along with advanced, scalable wireless networks to support building owners who understand the importance of creating the best possible wireless experience for their customers today and in the future. Having delivered world-class systems and turnkey services across virtually every industry, Connectivity Wireless takes pride in matching each customer with exactly the right technology to ensure their voice, data and multimedia needs are met, allowing them to focus on their core business. For more information, visit www.connectivitywireless.com .