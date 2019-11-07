Market Overview

electroCore to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 13th

Globe Newswire  
November 07, 2019 8:42am   Comments
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2019 after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.  Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Wednesday, November 13th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-407-4018
International:  201-689-8471 
Conference ID:  13695210
Webcast:  http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136380

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The company's initial targets are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors:
Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
(+1) 617-535-7743
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:
Sara Zelkovic
LifeSci Public Relations
(+1) 646-876-4933
sara@lifescipublicrelations.com

