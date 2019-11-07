T2 Biosystems to Share Early Data at the World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress (November 7-8, 2019)

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the development of innovative diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, announced today that it will be highlighting its portfolio and pipeline of products in a keynote presentation at the World Anti-Microbial Resistance Congress, which will take place in Washington, DC, on November 7 and 8.



The Company will participate in two speaking events at the congress. Sandy Estrada, PharmD, BCPS, Vice President of Medical Affairs, will moderate the panel, "Evaluating Novel Diagnostics for Hospital Use and Uptake in the Clinic–Considerations for Cost, Personnel Training, and Microbiologist Collaboration," on November 7 at 3:55 p.m. Chief Scientific Officer Tom Lowery, Ph.D., will deliver the keynote address, titled, "The Impact of Rapid, Direct-from-blood Diagnostics in Enabling Changes in Clinical Decisions and Improving Outcomes," on November 8 at 9:25 a.m.

"Antimicrobial resistance is no longer an emerging threat – it is a very real, clear and present danger to public health, making it important for professionals in the infectious disease industry to seriously consider all types of solutions to this issue. These solutions include, among others, rapid diagnostics of bloodstream infections and rapid resistance gene detection technology that can help improve outcomes for those at greatest risk," said Dr. Lowery.

Dr. Lowery continued, "My colleagues and I are looking forward to sharing early data that demonstrates how culture independent diagnostics can help enable quicker targeted treatment, especially for antibiotic resistant organisms, and ultimately help in the fight against antimicrobial resistance."

The T2Resistance Panel RUO identifies 13 of the most serious resistance genes on the antibiotic-resistance threat list published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including genes indicating resistance to common empiric antibiotic therapies such as carbapenems, vancomycin, penicillin and more. It is the first system that can detect resistance markers directly from whole blood—in three to five hours.

The T2Resistance Panel RUO has been the center of many recent accolades for T2 Biosystems. The panel was recently the first diagnostic to graduate from the portfolio of CARB-X, a global non-profit partnership dedicated to accelerating early development antibacterial R&D to address the rising global threat of drug-resistant bacteria. It also received Breakthrough Device designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year.

The panel utilizes the same T2Dx® Instrument as the T2Bacteria® and T2Candida® Panels – the only FDA-cleared panels that can detect sepsis-causing pathogens directly from a patient's blood sample, without the need to wait for a blood culture. A positive blood culture takes one to five or more days before subculture and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) or genomic testing can commence, which is the current pathway to identifying antibiotic resistance – the conventional method that T2 Biosystems aims to circumvent to improve clinical outcomes.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Bacteria® Panel, which was recently announced as the first and only in-vitro diagnostic test to receive approval for a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) by CMS, are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.

