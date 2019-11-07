Market Overview

QIWI to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 20, 2019

Globe Newswire  
November 07, 2019 7:25am   Comments
NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc, (NASDAQ:QIWI) (MOEX:QIWI) ("QIWI" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review third quarter 2019 financial results. A press release with third quarter 2019 financial results will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 (877) 407-3982 or for international callers by dialing +1 (201) 493-6780. A replay will be available at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 or +1 (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the pin number is 13696469. The replay will be available until Wednesday, December 4, 2019. The call will be webcast live from the Company's website at https://www.qiwi.com under the Corporate Investor Relations section or directly at http://investor.qiwi.com/.

About QIWI

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 21.8 million virtual wallets, over 136,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 116 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 44 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI's consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.

Contact

Varvara Kiseleva
Investor Relations 

+357.25028091
ir@qiwi.com

