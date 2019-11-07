Market Overview

MEDIA ADVISORY: Thousands Expected at Nathan Phillips Square to Stop Ford's Cuts to and Elimination of Local Public Health Units, Ambulance Services, Hospitals, and Long-term Care

Globe Newswire  
November 07, 2019 7:00am
TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling on the Doug Ford government to stop health cuts and privatization, thousands of Greater Toronto Area residents will come together at Nathan Phillips Square on Saturday. More than 50 organizations are working together to build the fight-back. The City of Toronto has calculated that it will lose $14 million from the Public Health cuts alone. Cuts to long-term care funding will add to the burden. In addition, the province is planning to eliminate up to 86 local Public Health Units and paramedic services across Ontario, impacting the entire region. To make matters worse, the province has set funding levels for hospitals and daily care in long-term care at below the rate of inflation which means real-dollar cuts and real services cuts.

When: Saturday, November 9 at 11:30 a.m. – approx. 1 p.m.

Where: Nathan Phillips Square

What: An outdoor "rally" style event with noisemakers, speeches, visual presentations, music, hotdogs, hot chocolate, snacks, coffee and tea. Family friendly. The Coalition is hoping to build enough political pressure on the Doug Ford government to stop plans to eliminate and cut health care services. The Coalition is also working to protect home care and health care services from privatization.

Who: The event is organized by the Ontario Health Coalition with a local organizing committee including dozens of local organizations, including seniors groups, community agencies, unions, doctors' groups, nurses, health professionals, patient/family groups, students, public interest advocacy organizations and more.

For more information: Natalie Mehra, executive director, Ontario Health Coalition (416)-230-6402 (c); Salah Shadir, Administration & Operations Manager (416) 441-2502 (o), (647) 648-5706 (c).

