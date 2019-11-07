Biocryst to Present Abstracts at Annual Scientific Meeting of American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) today announced that the company will present two abstracts at the upcoming Annual Scientific Meeting of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) November 7-11 in Houston.



Oral Prophylaxis with BCX7353 Reduces HAE Attack Rates and is Well-Tolerated: APeX-2 Study Results; Poster P150, Friday, November 8, 3:00 p.m. CT



Safety and Tolerability of Once-Daily Oral Kallikrein Inhibitor BCX7353 in Phase 3 APeX-2 HAE Study; Poster P154, Friday, November 8, 4:00 p.m. CT

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst discovers novel, oral small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX7353, an oral treatment for hereditary angioedema; BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever, and BCX9250, an oral ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, is BioCryst's first approved product and has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, Korea and the European Union. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.BioCryst.com.

